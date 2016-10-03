Students of municipal high schools in the city performed various cultural activities outperforming the students of private and corporate schools. Taking part in the cultural competitions held by the VMC for the 28 municipal high schools, students presented various folk, traditional, western, patriotic dances competing against each other. Earlier speaking on occasion Deputy Mayor G. Venkataramana Rao said that the Municipal Corporation and State government intended to encourage students to take part in co-curricular activities and thus such competitions were being held.
Cultural competitions held for municipal school students
