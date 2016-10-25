Vijayawada

Cracker shop applications

Traders who want to set up crackers shops have been requested to obtain permission from the police and applications can be submitted in the Unified Police Service Centre (UPSC, located in city police commissioner’s office), said City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang.

Applicants should produce No Objection Certificates (NoC) issued by Municipal, Panchayat, AP Transco and Fire Department personnel and the copy of previous license, while submitting the applications.

License holders are requested to follow the fire safety, arrange water and sand, set up shops in open places only, display police and fire control numbers and stay at the shops round the clock. Cases would be booked against the traders who violate the rules, the police warned.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 28, 2020 3:30:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Cracker-shop-applications/article16081299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY