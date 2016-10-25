Cracker shop applications

Traders who want to set up crackers shops have been requested to obtain permission from the police and applications can be submitted in the Unified Police Service Centre (UPSC, located in city police commissioner’s office), said City Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang.

Applicants should produce No Objection Certificates (NoC) issued by Municipal, Panchayat, AP Transco and Fire Department personnel and the copy of previous license, while submitting the applications.

License holders are requested to follow the fire safety, arrange water and sand, set up shops in open places only, display police and fire control numbers and stay at the shops round the clock. Cases would be booked against the traders who violate the rules, the police warned.