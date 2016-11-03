Corruption coming down in Railways, says DRM

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar on Wednesday said that corruption was coming down in Indian Railways owing to computerisation in sensitive areas such as e-tendering, e-ticketing and e-auction.

Speaking at the Vigilance Awareness Week observed in the first week of November in memory of late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of independent India, he said the aim of the Vigilance Department was to eradicate corruption completely. “The need of the hour is updating ourselves through different circulars in our day-to-day working. A bulletin which is released every year during the Vigilance Awareness Week gives valuable information and guidelines in educating the officers and staff in eradication of corruption.”

Mr. R.V.N. Sharma, Chief Workshop Manager, said that interpretation of rules was most important in day-to-day working and added that the need for approaching the correct person for clearing the administrative doubts. “RTI Act is highly useful to get any information.”

Ms. Anita Barik, Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer, highlighted the issues such as resale of tickets by agents, short collection of shunting and demurrage charges, manual entries in UTS tickets and misuse of passes in her power point presentation.

Later Mr. Ashok Kumar presented awards to winners of quiz competition which was conducted earlier as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week.