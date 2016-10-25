Consumers to get prior info on power outages

Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary of Energy I&I and APCRDA, on Monday stressed the need for implementation of ‘Urja Mitra’, a national programme, in the limits of the two discoms of the State by the end of November.

Speaking at a review meeting held with the top brass of APTransco, APGenco and AP discoms to discuss operational and financial performance of all power utilities in the State, Mr. Ajay Jain said through the national-level programme, which aimed at consumer service, consumers would be intimated through SMSes ahead of planned and scheduled power outages.

This would help consumers prepare for the inconvenience, he added.

Next meet in Vizag

He further said the State government had decided to conduct the next conference of Power Ministers in Visakhapatnam.

About digitisation of offices, he said high priority was given to fulfil the eOffice requirements in the power utilities and other departments so that no papers were used. APTransco CMD K. Vijayanand said cost-cutting measures in thermal power generation had been given high priority and continuous monitoring was being done in all the transmission projects in the State, including those covered in Amaravati power system and Vishakhapatnam – Chennai Industrial Corridor.

Achieving 100 per cent revenue collections, enhancing financial and operational efficiency of discoms, recovering of arrears from the government departments which were piling up to a tune of Rs. 2,000 crore were among the other major decisions taken at the meeting.

