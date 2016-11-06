Congress to propagate good works of Indira

The Congress in Andhra Pradesh will launch Indiramma Rajyam Intinta Sowbhagyam , a year-long drive to mark the centenary celebrations of Indira Gandhi birth anniversary from November 19.

“A massive rythu sabha at Kodumuru in Kurnool district will mark commencement of the celebrations, and Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the meeting,” APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy told a press conference here on Saturday. He said nine sub-committees of the anniversary celebrations had been constituted to take forward the mission to educate people about the series of welfare programmes initiated by the former Prime Minister.

“In her 16-year-long stint as Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi functioned in a most fair manner and became a source of inspiration to not just party leaders but to every section of society. A global leader, she was compared to Durga Devi by Atal Behari Vajpayee while the BBC had identified her as one of the world’s most influential leaders.” Mr. Raghuveera Reddy launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP at the Centre and the TDP in the State. He said foodgrain crisis loomed large, while bankers were instructed not to give loans to farmers. Funds were being swindled and the State-sponsored programmes had become a tool for the ruling party leaders to fill their pockets, he alleged. Referring to the SCS, he said both the BJP and the TDP stood guilty in the people’s court. “Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu who now says AP is not eligible for SCS, should have known about it when he recommended extension of the privilege for 10 years,” he said.