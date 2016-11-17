Congress faults scrapping of NPAs by SBI

The Congress on Wednesday lashed out at the State Bank of India for scrapping NPAs worth Rs.7,000 crore by writing off loans given to businessmen.
APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy, in a statement, said that the SBI announced the scrapping of NPAs pertaining to 63 defaulters.
Scrapping of NPAs created by Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, who is at present hiding abroad, was not correct, Mr. Reddy said.
He asked how SBI could take such a decision without taking the permission of either the Centre or RBI.
The BJP, which showed no interest in waiving the loans of farmers, was quick to waive the loans of businessmen. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who claims to be the architect behind the demonetisation exercise, should immediately write a letter, asking the Centre to waive Rs. 87,000 crore loan given to farmers and Rs. 14,000 crore give as loan to DWCRA women, the PCC leader said.
