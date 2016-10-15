Cong. to take offensive line on Polavaram

: Though it was the duty of the Centre to construct the Polavaram project as laid down in the State reorganisation Act, the State government has watered down the entire process for “commissions.” This is the message that the Congress asked its official spokespersons to take to the public.

Senior leaders of the party like N. Raghuveera Reddy former Union Minister M. M. Pallam Raju, J.D. Seelam, leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council C. Ramachandraiah, and former MLA Malladi Vishnu gave lectures to the official spokespersons of the party at the two-day programme held here on Thursday and Friday.

The participants were given detailed notes on different subjects like the A.P. Reorganisation Act, the Polavaram project, education and other facilities in the State, assistance for the capital, and fiscal measures, including tax incentives.

The main features — “myths and illusion, false propaganda and political hypocrisy” — of the special package announced by the BJP were also explained to the participants.

Ever since the so-called package was announced, the Union Finance Minister, the BJP and the TDP have been engaging in vicious and false propaganda, the participants were told.

The participants were given a list of questions on Special Category Status, special assistance to backward districts, infrastructure projects and educational institutions, tax concessions and fiscal incentives, the Polavaram project and Capital city and other essential facilities and told to raise the same with the public.