Come to farmers’ rescue, Centre urged

Former Rajya Sabha member Yalamanchili Sivaji suggested during a pre-budget consultation with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi on Saturday that the government think of a mechanism for rescuing farmers from the stranglehold of debts.
He wondered why could not the government, which bails out industrialists through different schemes tackling their non-performing schemes, find a way to rescue debt-laden farmers.
Mr. Sivaji observed that farmers were deeply mired in debt as the staggered implementation of waiver schemes by some States did not serve their purpose.
Unable to access fresh bank credit, the farmers had to depend on private moneylenders for fund raising, and in the wake of demonetisation, the moneylenders were reluctant to come to the farmers’ aid.
Banks should be instructed to implement the scheme of differential rate of interest to agriculture in letter and spirit. He expressed his opinion that the MGNREGS should be linked with agriculture operations and that it should be made mandatory for all agriculture universities to start agriculture marketing research units.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor