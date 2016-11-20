Come to farmers’ rescue, Centre urged

Former Rajya Sabha member Yalamanchili Sivaji suggested during a pre-budget consultation with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi on Saturday that the government think of a mechanism for rescuing farmers from the stranglehold of debts.

He wondered why could not the government, which bails out industrialists through different schemes tackling their non-performing schemes, find a way to rescue debt-laden farmers.

Mr. Sivaji observed that farmers were deeply mired in debt as the staggered implementation of waiver schemes by some States did not serve their purpose.

Unable to access fresh bank credit, the farmers had to depend on private moneylenders for fund raising, and in the wake of demonetisation, the moneylenders were reluctant to come to the farmers’ aid.

Banks should be instructed to implement the scheme of differential rate of interest to agriculture in letter and spirit. He expressed his opinion that the MGNREGS should be linked with agriculture operations and that it should be made mandatory for all agriculture universities to start agriculture marketing research units.