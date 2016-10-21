College students display talent in technology

The display of innovative projects developed by students of various colleges of the State at an exhibition conducted by the Commissionerate of Collegiate and Technical Education in its office in the city on Thursday not only proved their talent but also made it clear that a proper channel to observe innovative ideas would bring out more such innovations from the college campuses.

About 30 working models based on various technologies were displayed at the exhibition inaugurated by Commissioner of the Department B. Udaya Lakshmi.

Interesting among the projects are Leap Motion Hand Gesture Control, Brain Computer Interface, Controlling Home Appliances Using Voice Commands and Smart FM.

Brain Computer Interface (BCI), the project made by the students of the SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram, has been patented by the College and HP which are providing support to the students through the College’s incubation centre.

Principal G. Pradha Saradhi Varma said the BCI was capable of reading the mind of a person and output his thoughts in various forms. “It can draw a design in the computer based only on the thoughts of a man,” said M. Vinod Nayak, one of the developers. Another project, Leap Motion Hand Gesture Control made by the same team enables a user to control a monitor with just hand gestures.

Students of the VR Siddhartha Engineering College (VRSEC) also developed projects that help people in the most common ways. A project by third year Computer Science Engineering students M. Pujitha, T. Harika and M. Manjusha helps a human monitor the micro environment of a tree or plant and automatically supply water. It can also alert the user on his/her mobile, they said.

While the Smart FM project helps people in remote areas get communication through the radio, the home appliances project makes controlling household units with just a voice command. M. Hari Krishna and M. Srikanth of the VRSEC made the ‘Low Cost Luggage Carrier Vehicle.’ which can be used at public transport stations.

B. Akhil, student of the PB Siddhartha College presented four smart phone apps. He said one of the apps ‘Jala Darshini’ was being developed in the college for the Department of Ground Water, AP.

Department’s Team Innovation, Team Leader, Dr. I. Ravi said innovation and incubation centres would be developed in the engineering and degree colleges by the Department to capture innovative thoughts and lead them towards the market.

Deputy Director, Technical Education, S.P. Srikanth, and others were present.