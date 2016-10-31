Cold storages seek cut in power tariff

The Chamber of Cold Storages Industry (CCSI) of Andhra Pradesh has appealed to the Union Finance Ministry to permit power supply to cold storages at the same rates as applicable for agriculture.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, CCSI president V. Sambasiva Rao has stated that power accounts for 70 per cent of the operating expenses of cold storages. The State governments treated them as normal industries and charged for power at par with that of the industrial sector.

As the cold storages passed on the cost to farmers, they were selling away their produce. It was small and marginal farmers who were more affected by the steep power tariff.

Exemption sought

Since the cold storages were a direct ancillary industry for agriculture and because they do not undertake any processing activity, they should be given subsidised power. The CCSI has also requested the Finance Minister to exempt cold storages from property tax. They pointed out that they had to pay higher amounts of property tax to the municipalities and municipal corporations and pass the increased cost to farmers.

The chamber has further appealed for extension of bank credit to cold storages which need renovation in order to comply with safety regulations. This was to be seen against the backdrop of fire accidents taking place in the storage units.

Banks are demanding collateral security from cold storage owners for financing the farmers’ produce and it caused severe hardship to both the parties.

Instead of asking collateral security, the banks could appoint their own staff to look after the stocks and finance the farmers’ produce without involving the owners of the cold storages, the CCSI suggested.