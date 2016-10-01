Civil aviation sector poised for a big leap

The civil aviation sector in Andhra Pradesh is poised for a big leap with the Central government clearing the decks for the proposed three major airports at Bhogapuram (Vizianagaram district), Dagadarthi (Nellore) and Orvakal (Kurnool), and the expansion of the Gannavaram airport, which holds the key to the development of the Capital region, gathering momentum.

The airport at Bhogapuram is going to be an international one coming up in 5311 acres — 40 km north-east of Visakhapatnam.

Of the 2800 acres to be acquired, consent has been received for 2000 acres. The airports at Dagadarthi and Orvakal are low-cost facilities.

All these three airports are to be developed by the Bhogapuram International Airport Company Limited along with the Bhogapuram airport. Tenders have already been floated and are in for finalisation soon.

As far as Gannavaram is concerned, the government has set the process of Social Impact Assessment (SIA) in motion in villages where nearly 400 acres is sought to be acquired.

Nuzvid Sub-Collector G. Lakshmisha told The Hindu that the SIA and the mandatory public hearing were likely to be completed by the end of October.

“The impact of the expansion project on agriculture and livelihoods of other sections is under evaluation now. Once that it is done, the land acquisition will start,” Mr. Lakshmisha said.

A new integrated terminal building and the runway that measures 3025 metres (previously 2286 metres) are the major components of the long-awaited expansion which will facilitate the handling of large aircraft like the Airbus A 321.

Confederation of Indian Industry Chairman (A.P.) G.S. Shiv Kumar said the in-principle approval for airports at Bhogapuram, Dagadarthi and Orvakal would give impetus to the growth of the economy. He observed that the Bhogapuram airport would help transform Visakhapatnam into a major aviation destination in the world and that the other two airports would enhance the growth of local industry.

The proposed airports alongside the proposed industry corridors in the State would create additional aviation infrastructure facilities and boost the regional connectivity, he opined.

