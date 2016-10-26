Civic chief assures payment of Rs. 7 cr. for protesting contractors

The members of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Contractors Association on Tuesday called off the ongoing strike against developmental works following the assurance given by Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian.

The contractors were demanding that the corporation officials clear the pending bills worth more than Rs. 16 crore regarding works carried out by them in the city in the past two years.

After a series of protests, they went on strike from Monday.

Responding to it, Mr. Veerapandian called for a meeting and assured payment of Rs. 7 crore in the next two to three days, said association vice-president V. Ankeswara Rao.

He said Mr. Veerapandian had promised to release Rs. 3 crore in another month and the balance amount later.

With the assurance given by the civic chief we will resume works from Wednesday, he said.