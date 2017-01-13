City witnesses spectacular show in the sky

Thousands of denizens flocked the ghats upstream the Prakasam Barrage to watch a fleet of aircraft perform stunning aerobatics above the serene waters of Krishna River on Thursday evening. This set off the celebratory mood ahead of Sankranti. It was the first-ever air show held in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the three-day ‘Aviation Summit’ which commenced here on Thursday, the show had been arranged to draw the attention of the denizens towards the industry.

In their first-ever show that lasted 17 minutes, the U.K.-based Global Stars aerobatic team led by daredevil pilot Mark Jefferies revved up the crowds with the spectacular show.

Formation leader Tom Cassells and other pilots Chris Burkett, Steve Carver and Mark Jefferies performed various stunning manoeuvres, synchronised smoke acts and formations.

While the main venue was the Punnami Bhavani Ghat from where Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju and others witnessed the show, people thronged the other ghats.

The team will also perform aerobatics on Friday too at 11 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

After the show, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said such events would bring positive energy among the people. He said similar events would be conducted every month like Amaravati Global Dance Festival at the Pavitra Sangamam on February 4,5 and 6. Also it was announced that an air show by the Indian Air Force would be held during February 2,3 and 4 in the city.

Towards the end, people at the Bhavani ghat started leaving the venue even as Mr. Naidu was addressing them. The show was delayed by about 15 minutes as officials waited for the CM to arrive but started it even before he did.