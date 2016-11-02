City to host global Kuchipudi meet

The city is going to host the 5th International Kuchipudi Dance Convention in which about 6, 500 artists from across the globe are expected to take part.

Starting from December 23, the event will be organised for three days by the Siliconandhra in association with the Department of Culture, Andhra Pradesh, said Deputy Speaker, A.P. Assembly, Mandali Buddha Prasad, here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, where the event’s poster was also released, Mr. Prasad said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is keen on promoting Kuchipudi, had made it mandatory to start official programmes with a Kuchipudi dance and it was being implemented now.

“In such scenario organising such an event which had been promoting Kuchipudi that was born in Krishna district is a great opportunity for the artists,” said Mr. Prasad.

Siliconandhra chairman Kuchibotla Anand said that the event would be organised on the grounds of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium and over 6, 000 people, including artists, masters and other stakeholders, have registered for participation.

“We are expecting more than 6,500 persons to take part during the three days and it is first time the event is being organised in Vijayawada. In the first year it was held in the U.S. followed by Hyderabad for the last three times. All the famous Kuchipudi artists from across the globe will also take part in the event. Dancers will perform the ‘Jayamu Jayamu’ and ‘Ananda thandavamade’ dance forms,” he added.

Director, Department of Culture, D. Vijay Bhaskar, industrialist Y. Harish Chandra Prasad, Cultural Centre of Vijayawada CEO E. Siva Nagi Reddy and others were present.