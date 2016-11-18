City to host FIDE-rated chess tourney

City-based Global Chess Academy is organising an international FIDE-rated Open chess tournament at Royal Green City at Kanuru from November 25 to 30 with Rs. 2,00,000 as prize money.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, academy coach Sk. Khasim said four International Masters would be taking part in the tournament, which is primarily held to help local players enhance their ratings.

“We, at Global Chess Academy, have decided to conduct two international rated tournaments in Vijayawada every year. One of the two will be organised by the Icon Public School, which is offering great help for the promotion of the game in city, Mr. Khasim said.

Prizes

He said the winner would pocket Rs. 35,000 while the runner-up would take home Rs. 25,000. ‘We are also offering prizes to age group winners in u-7, 9, 11,13and 15.

Mr. Khasim said the tournament would be inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kanthi Rana Tata.

Entry fee

Entry fee Rs. 1,800. Last date of entry fee is Nov. 24.

For entry contact 9849514138, 9533855588 or Email to globalchessacademy

@gmail.com