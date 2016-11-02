City girl earns slot in Indian team; feather in cap for ACA

Andhra woman player S. Meghana, who has been consistently performing in the Indian domestic circuit, has been selected as a member of the Indian women’s team against world champions West Indies in the limited overs series which begins at Mulapadu playfield from November 10.

Incidentally, she is also selected for the Indian team that is participating in Asia Cup at Thailand from November 30.

Meghana is the third Andhra woman player to represent the country after V. Sneha Deepthi and R. Kalpana.

Meghana, a native of Krishna district, has participated in under-16, under-19, senior women one-dayers and T-20s for Andhra Cricket Association for the past six years.

As an opening batswoman and a new bowler, she captained the Andhra women’s teams in all age groups and won many South Zone cricket tournaments.

“Meghana’s selection to the Indian team is a feather in the cap for the ACA . Her selection was possible owing to the untiring efforts of Maria Fahey, ACA Women Coach from New Zealand, and the entire support staff of the ACA Women Cricket Academy based at Guntur, besides her own commitment. We are all proud and we wish her all the best of luck,” said G. Ganga Raju, secretary, ACA.