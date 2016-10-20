City bus belching smoke goes viral on social media

The ubiquity of mobile phone cameras and social media platforms has turned an opportunity for people to capture unusual issues going on around them and put them on digital platforms seeking attention of the public and authorities.

In one such case, the negligence of APSRTC in maintaining buses has been exposed by Facebook user ‘Bjnadh Jagan’ of the city. The user is a former city corporator Buddha Jagannadham.

In the video posted by him on October 13, a ‘City Ordinary’ public bus plying on route 7B, is seen belching out thick smoke to an extent of creating a visual barrier for motorists behind it. The bus belongs to the Governorpet depot.

“Spotted this bus which was releasing thick smoke that has put motorists and pedestrians to trouble.

The city which is the capital of State will end up in pollution if such outdated buses are plied on roads. Share the video until it reaches RTC authorities,” Mr. Jagan wrote along with video.

Later, it caught the attention of netizens who made it viral. As on Wednesday, more than 31,000 users of Facebook viewed it and 710 of them shared the video and the message finally reached the RTC officials.

Responding to the issue, comments by netizens also poured in and majority of them demanded a blanket ban on such vehicles and continuous enforcement by Road Transport and Police departments.

“There are no outdated buses being plied in the city but the City Ordinary category buses, which are comparatively old, sometimes emanate thick smoke due to overload, traffic situation and also the rough handling by drivers,” a senior official in the mechanical department told The Hindu when contacted.

“We have noticed the video being circulated on social media and instructed our drivers to carefully handle such buses which do not comply with the latest emission standards,” he added.

There are about 100 City Ordinary buses but only a few of them are problematic.