Chopper ride to Tirupati, Srisailam on the cards

Flying to Tirupati or Srisailam in a helicopter is set to become a reality soon.

The government has permitted M/s. Summit Aviation Pvt. Ltd to operate helicopter services to Tirupati and Srisailam from Vijayawada.

The heli-tourists will have a hassle-free darshan, accommodation and prasadam facilities as the government has asked the Tirunala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to consider the request of the firm in this regard.

“This will promote heli tourism besides making darshan of Tirumala, Srisailam, Kalahasti and Tiruchanur devasthanams easier for non-resident Telugus (NRT) also.”

Summit Aviation Pvt. Ltd Managing Director requested the government to provide assistance for operating regular helicopter services to various pilgrimage destinations at the tourism trade fair in New Delhi recently. The firm also wanted the government to instruct the TTD to provide necessary support.

Nominal rent

The government has agreed to provide all facilities to the firm to operate religious package tours. It has asked the district Collectors of Krishna, Kurnool and Chittoor to develop helipads, including fencing, on a war-footing and hand over them to the firm.

The firm would maintain the helipads thereafter. The existing facility at the Sunnipenta college grounds in Kurnool district would also be given to the firm. The government asked the Tourism Department to consider setting up a helipad in Tirupati town and allow the firm also to utilise it.

The firm would have to pay a nominal rent of Rs. 1,000 per month for using the helipads.