Children’s Day turns an emotional one

Officials of various government departments who participated in the Children’s Day celebrations turned emotional when special children of different homes performed cultural shows to mark the event here on Monday.

The dance performed by the children from the Nirmal Sishu Bhavan and Prema Nikethan on how they entered the homes, their travails and pleas for help from the parents and society through various film and private songs brought tears to the audience.

“I could not speak anything and became silent, when the special children performed for ‘ Nee Premakosam Chinnarulam, Mee Odini Aade Chandamamalam’ song. Really, the inmates of the MR Children’s Home are great,” said an officer wiping tears.

After the show, the home organisers lifted the child artistes and took them away and the cameramen rushed towards the dais to grab their photographs, which touched the hearts of the participants.

“When special children performed such a great show, you [other children] can do miracles. I was really impressed with the talent of the kids,” said Assistant Collector D.K. Balaji. Following requests from the audience, the children repeated the performance.

The children sang songs and exhibited cultural programmes on the occasion. Officials and representatives of the Child Protection Network (CPN) distributed prizes to the winners. Staff of the Childline tied ‘Childline Se Dosti’ bands to the officers.

Inmates of various government-run homes and schools, SKCV, Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan, Childline, Care and Share, Rides, Annamma Educational Society, Brethel Ministries, Mothers Vision, World Vision and other organisations took part.