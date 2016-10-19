Child died due to injuries, says post-mortem report

The death of two-and-a-half year old Rahul occurred due to injuries, said the doctors who performed post-mortem on Tuesday.
The boy’s mother, Rekha Nishad, and her boyfriend, Raju, allegedly beat the boy to death as he was crying and disturbing them.
According to the preliminary opinion of the forensic officials, the liver was damaged and blood clot was formed in the skull due to the injuries caused on abdomen and head. “Multiple external injuries were found on the body,” the doctors said.
Meanwhile, the Kankipadu police produced the accused duo in the court which remanded them in judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor