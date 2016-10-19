Vijayawada

Child died due to injuries, says post-mortem report

The death of two-and-a-half year old Rahul occurred due to injuries, said the doctors who performed post-mortem on Tuesday.

The boy’s mother, Rekha Nishad, and her boyfriend, Raju, allegedly beat the boy to death as he was crying and disturbing them.

According to the preliminary opinion of the forensic officials, the liver was damaged and blood clot was formed in the skull due to the injuries caused on abdomen and head. “Multiple external injuries were found on the body,” the doctors said.

Meanwhile, the Kankipadu police produced the accused duo in the court which remanded them in judicial custody.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 9:18:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Child-died-due-to-injuries-says-post-mortem-report/article16075503.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY