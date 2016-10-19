Child died due to injuries, says post-mortem report

The death of two-and-a-half year old Rahul occurred due to injuries, said the doctors who performed post-mortem on Tuesday.

The boy’s mother, Rekha Nishad, and her boyfriend, Raju, allegedly beat the boy to death as he was crying and disturbing them.

According to the preliminary opinion of the forensic officials, the liver was damaged and blood clot was formed in the skull due to the injuries caused on abdomen and head. “Multiple external injuries were found on the body,” the doctors said.

Meanwhile, the Kankipadu police produced the accused duo in the court which remanded them in judicial custody.