Chief Minister’s visit to Delhi put on hold

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to New Delhi on Monday has been put on hold.

According to information, Mr. Naidu is scheduled to visit New Delhi to take part in a programme pertaining to Amrita University.

While officials said that “they have no idea,” a few MPs said that the tour was yet to be finalised.

Officials in A.P. Bhavan also did not receive any information about the Chief Minister’s visit. There was speculation that Mr. Naidu would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after participating in the Amrita University programme.

Telugu Desam leaders were of the view that foundation stone for the university should be laid in Amaravati rather than doing it remotely from New Delhi. Mr. Modi was scheduled to take part in the launching programme.

The government allotted land to the university, run by Mata Amritanandamayi Trust, at Amaravati to set up a world-class medical university. The Trust will also set up a 2,250-bed “multi super speciality” hospital, and research and healthcare complex.

Representatives of Mata Amritanandamayi Institute of Medical Sciences met Mr. Naidu to discuss the proposals in February this year. Subsequently, the government allotted land to the institution.

Amrita University is one of the institutions that was cleared by the Cabinet. Indo-UK Health Institute, National Institute of Design, Central Institute of Tool Design, and AP HRD Institute are the other institutions to have got the government’s nod.