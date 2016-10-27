Cement firms told to slash prices

The State government has ordered the cement companies to slash cement prices. A Group of Ministers (GOM) constituted by the government to look into cement prices issue held talks with the representatives of cement companies at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district, near here, on Wednesday.

The GOM headed by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu told the cement companies representatives that 19 lakh tonnes of cement was required to construct houses under the NTR housing scheme.

The government proposes to construct 2 lakh houses. The companies should sell the cement at Rs. 230 per bag for housing schemes. The government also requires 16 lakh tonnes of cement for infrastructure projects, including Chandranna roads. The companies should supply cement at Rs. 240 per bag for government projects.

Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu, Medical and Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas and others were present.