Cash payment made easy at petrol bunks

Keeping in view the time taken for recalibration of ATMs, senior officials of Indian, Bharat and Hindustan Petroleum Corporations have decided that an amount up to Rs. 2,000 per day per person in cash can be dispensed against swiping of debit cards from select petrol pumps where POS machines of State Bank of India (SBI) are already available.

POS machines generally used for debit or credit card transactions. It has been decided to start this facility at around 2,500 petrol pumps spread across the country including rural areas, where SBI POS machines are provided.

The oil industry is in further discussions with SBI and other banks to extend this facility to over 20,000 petrol pumps gradually after November 24.

The consumers have been requested to use credit/debit cards, mobile wallets, loyalty programmes etc. for purchasing fuel so that they do not face any difficulty in making the payments.