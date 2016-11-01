Vijayawada

Can’t erase memories of Indira, Raghuveera tells TDP, BJP

Senior Congress leaders pay floral tributes to portraits of Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to mark their death and birth anniversaries respectively at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.— Photo: V. Raju

Senior Congress leaders pay floral tributes to portraits of Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to mark their death and birth anniversaries respectively at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Monday.— Photo: V. Raju  

Nothing worse than removing her name from Polavaram project, says PCC president



The efforts being made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to make people forget former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will not work, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N .Raghuveera Reddy said.



Addressing Congress and Mahila Congress activists at a meeting held to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of the first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan, PCC headquarters, here on Monday, Mr. Reddy said the people of Andhra Pradesh would not pardon the two parties for trying to erase Indira Gandhi from memories.



There was nothing worse than removing Indira Gandhi’s name from the Polavaram Project.



Senior Congress leaders, including M.M. Pallam Raju, K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, C Ramachandraiah, J.D. Seelam, Koppula Raju, Kasu Venkata Krishna Reddy, Gidugu Rudraraju and city leaders Malladi Vishnu, K. Sivaji and Mahila Congress state president Sunkara Padmasree were present.



The PCC chief said grooming mahila leaders like Indira Gandhi would be the only true tribute to the great leader who sacrificed her life for the country.



The BJP and the TDP were also trying to taint the personalities of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi by saying there were grudges between Patel and Nehru and also between Patel and Gandhiji. He wondered what the two parties were trying to achieve by creating doubts in the minds of the people.



Earlier, the leaders paid floral tributes to the bronze statue of Indira Gandhi at the Swarna Palace Centre.







‘The two parties also trying to taint personalities of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi’



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 1:14:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Can%E2%80%99t-erase-memories-of-Indira-Raghuveera-tells-TDP-BJP/article16086684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY