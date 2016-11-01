Can’t erase memories of Indira, Raghuveera tells TDP, BJP

The efforts being made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to make people forget former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will not work, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president N .Raghuveera Reddy said.

Addressing Congress and Mahila Congress activists at a meeting held to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of the first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan, PCC headquarters, here on Monday, Mr. Reddy said the people of Andhra Pradesh would not pardon the two parties for trying to erase Indira Gandhi from memories.

There was nothing worse than removing Indira Gandhi’s name from the Polavaram Project.

Senior Congress leaders, including M.M. Pallam Raju, K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, C Ramachandraiah, J.D. Seelam, Koppula Raju, Kasu Venkata Krishna Reddy, Gidugu Rudraraju and city leaders Malladi Vishnu, K. Sivaji and Mahila Congress state president Sunkara Padmasree were present.

The PCC chief said grooming mahila leaders like Indira Gandhi would be the only true tribute to the great leader who sacrificed her life for the country.

The BJP and the TDP were also trying to taint the personalities of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi by saying there were grudges between Patel and Nehru and also between Patel and Gandhiji. He wondered what the two parties were trying to achieve by creating doubts in the minds of the people.

Earlier, the leaders paid floral tributes to the bronze statue of Indira Gandhi at the Swarna Palace Centre.

