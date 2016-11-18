Vijayawada

Call back armed forces from Kashmir: OPDR

The seven-member fact finding team of Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) which toured Kashmir demanded that the Union government immediately call back the security forces deployed in Kashmir.

In a release, chairman of the Fact Finding Committee and Convenor, OPDR, All-India Committee C. Bhaskar Rao listed out the observations of the team and also put a list of demands, including scrapping of Public Security Act, 1978 and AFSPA, restoration of civil administration fully, withdrawal of cases against locals, prosecution of security personnel who violated the law and a tripartite meeting with locals, Pakistan and India.

