Cabinet allots 200 acres for Amrita University

The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to allot 200 acres to Amrita University in two phases in Amaravati. In phase-I, the AP Capital Region Development Authority will allot 150 acres and 50 acres in phase-II. The Cabinet also approved allotment of 11 acres to the Reserve Bank. Of this, five acres were for constructing office buildings and the rest for residential buildings. Another proposal to allot 28 acres to the Central Public Works department in Amaravati had also been approved.

Announcing the details of the Cabinet meeting here, Agriculture Minister P. Pulla Rao and Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu said the Information Technology (IT) and Investment department would avail itself of a loan of Rs. 300 crore from the banks to purchase ‘customer premises equipment boxes’. The State government would give a guarantee for the loan, they said.

The Cabinet approved constituting Swachh Andhra Pradesh Mission, which would be implemented from State level to the Panchayat level. The Chief Minister would be the Chairman of the Mission, while the Urban Development, Panchayati Raj and Housing Ministers would be vice-chairmen.

International fund for

agri development

The Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTSIDCO) would construct 1.20 lakh houses as against 1.93 lakh houses sanctioned by the Central government. The rest would be constructed by the AP Housing Corporation.

The government proposed to set up an International Agriculture Development Fund to mitigate drought in the four districts of the Rayalaseema region. As much as Rs.1149 crore were required for it. The government would take up the project under externally aided projects (EAP). It would benefit 1.65 lakh farmers. The Agriculture University and students would be involved in it. The Central government would repay the EAP assistance, they said.

The Cabinet cleared a proposal to acquire private properties in Visakhapatnam under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) 2016. The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) would set up an LPG bottling plant at APSEZ at Achyutapuram in Visakhapatnam. It would have to pay Rs. 40 lakh per acre.