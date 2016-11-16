Cabinet: Siddhartha Academy will have to pay Rs. 1.5 lakh per acre

Nearly after a decade a House panel in combined Andhra Pradesh favoured increase in the lease amount being paid by the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education for the lands taken from the Endowments Department, the State Cabinet has regularised the amount.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal to increase the lease amount to Rs. 1.5 lakh per acre and revision of the amount by 5 per cent every three years.

The AP Cabinet on Tuesday discussed the issue relating to the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam lands. The Devasthanam gave away 14.20 acres to the Academy on lease in the 70s for a nominal fee. More than eight acres were given to the Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala in 1975 and more than five acres to the Siddhartha Academy in 1980, both for 50 years.

The revision of lease amount has been a bone of contention between the Devasthanam and the Academy for many years. The matter even landed in court. The temple authorities have been asking the academy to increase the amount in view of the high land values in the city.

Since then the academy has been paying a nominal lease amount of Rs. 9,500 per annum for the land on which the Mahila Kalasala stands and Rs. 9,000 per annum for the land on which the academy has been constructed.

The State government in 2006 issued a GO ordering the academy to hand over the lands to the Devasthanam. The government also claimed that the lease was not valid for such a long period. The academy challenged the GO in the High Court. Meanwhile, the temple authorities approached the Endowments’ Deputy Commissioner (DC) court based on the GO and the DC court ordered the academy to vacate the land. The High Court stayed the orders and directed maintenance of status quo.

In the combined AP, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Estimates in 2007 favoured increase in the lease amount.

In fact, the Krishna district administration in August 2010 had asked the Academy management to hand over the lands belonging to the temple on which some educational institutions are being run, on the basis of a judgment of the High Court. The academy was asked to either handover the lands or pay lease amounts as per the prevailing market value.