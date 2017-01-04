CREDAI property show from Jan. 6

The Confederation of Real Estate Developer’s Associations on India, Vijayawada chapter, will organise its fourth edition of ‘CREDAI Vijayawada Property Show’ at A Convention Centre here from January 6.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the three-day show at 9 a.m., while Union Civil Aviation Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju will attend the valedictory ceremony as chief guest. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, CREDAI AP president A. Siva Reddy and Vijayawada president Ch. Sudhakar said that the CREDAI was leaving no stone unturned to make ensure that the mega property show was conducted on a par with international standards. The show presents a unique opportunity for the regular consumer looking to buy property in this area as well builders who plans to showcase their projects.