CRDA meet tomorrow with hospitality industry players

The State government has accelerated the process to promote the hospitality industry in capital Amaravati. As a step in that direction, the government will hold detailed consultations with leading international hotels, hotel chains, hotel developers and investors in the hospitality industry at the AP CRDA office here on October 18.

The CRDA is providing a platform to all the representatives from hotel and convention centre sector to foster hospitality growth in and around Amaravati, and to encourage more business partnerships. Through this open and transparent process, CRDA is hoping to create excitement about the prospects in Amaravati, according to Principal Secretary (Energy, I&I, CRDA) Ajay Jain.

Mr. Jain, in a press release on Sunday, said through the proposed workshop, an open and transparent process would be created for encouraging the hospitality industry. The CRDA was hoping to create excitement amongst the hotel chains as well as investors and developers for Amaravati. More than 20 hospitality chains, including ITC Hotels, Leela Hotels, Mahendra Resorts, Holiday Inn, Hilton Hotels have already evinced interest in making Amaravati a star-studded hospitality hub, he said.