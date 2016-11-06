CRDA develops software for issuing NOC

The A.P. Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) has developed software that ensures transparency in the issue of No-Objection Certificates (NOC) for plots that farmers in the capital region intend to sell.

Launching the software at his office here on Saturday, CRDA Commissioner Ch. Sridhar said the farmers could get the NOC online in a few minutes by uploading the mandatory details of their lands, on the CRDA website www.crda.ap.gov.in

On entering the basic information along with Aadhar numbers, the computers will display the plots that can be sold from among the developed plots given to them in exchange for lands ‘pooled’ for the construction of the capital city.

Once the details of the buyers are furnished, the software will send one-time passwords to their mobile phones which provide the path for obtaining the NOC there itself.

Copies of the NOC will be simultaneously sent to the sub-registrars concerned and the IT wing of the CRDA.