The CRDA has clarified that counsel of the A.P. government did not seek time to file an affidavit in the National Green Tribunal. It was the petitioner’s counsel who sought time to file an affidavit, it has said in a press release. Giving details about the affidavit filed by it on September 29, the CRDA said that 118 families were living in Pedalanka and 68 families in Uddandarauyunipalem Lanka. Land pooling scheme was also offered to them. With regard to Kondaveeti Vagu, various flood mitigation works, including widening of channels, clearing of encroachments, were under way. Kondaveeti Vagu was causing short duration inundation “due to erstwhile requirement of maintaining minimum pond level at Prakasam Barrage” for cooling requirements to the Thermal Power Station. The minimum pond level of the barrage was above the maximum flow level of Kondaveeti vagu, the release said.
CRDA clarification on NGT hearing
