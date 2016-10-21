Vijayawada

CPI(M) writes to CM on mega food park

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has written to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to make the list of survey numbers of land given to Mega Food Park at Mallavalli village in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district.

CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu, in the letter on Thursday, said the government proposed to give 1460 acres to the aqua park, which would cause ground water pollution.

The government should not take the lands from farmers unless alternative employment was provided to them.

There was no transparency in the whole exercise. The land records were not made public.

The officials were denying access to the survey numbers list. There were apprehensions that the genuine farmers would be badly hit as the list of cultivators prepared by the officials was a matter in question, he said, adding, the government should stop the project immediately and also announce the list of cultivators in grama sabhas.



