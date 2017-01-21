CPI(M) protests against Paytm

Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) staged a protest against Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s offensive language against competitors and people, here on Friday. The CPI(M) activists burnt an effigy of the Paytm CEO.

CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was prostrating before a person who has no control over his language. The CPI(M) would not keep quiet if the government went ahead with its plans to invite Paytm to start an university in Capital city. The government should have given thorough thought before inviting the Paytm, he said, adding, the government should not encourage any persons or entrepreneurs who make anti national comments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the garb of weeding out black money, has paved the way for the corporate sector. The country was mortgaged to the corporate in the name of cashless society. The government announced that no charges would be levied for online transactions. But in reality charges were levied even for transactions up to Rs.100, he said.