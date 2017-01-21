CPI(M) protests against Paytm

Activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) staged a protest against Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s offensive language against competitors and people, here on Friday. The CPI(M) activists burnt an effigy of the Paytm CEO.
CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was prostrating before a person who has no control over his language. The CPI(M) would not keep quiet if the government went ahead with its plans to invite Paytm to start an university in Capital city. The government should have given thorough thought before inviting the Paytm, he said, adding, the government should not encourage any persons or entrepreneurs who make anti national comments.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the garb of weeding out black money, has paved the way for the corporate sector. The country was mortgaged to the corporate in the name of cashless society. The government announced that no charges would be levied for online transactions. But in reality charges were levied even for transactions up to Rs.100, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism