CM to work from Velagapudi from Wednesday next

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to commence construction work on the Sakamuru reservoir in the capital region immediately. The reservoir should be completed by June next, he said while addressing a review meeting on Amaravati here on Wednesday.
Water front park
It should be the world’s best reservoir with a water front park. To achieve this, the officials would have to study the best parks in the world.
The saplings available at Kadiyam nurseries could be considered to raise the front garden at the reservoir.
Medicinal plants
The plants selected for that garden should have medicinal values.
This apart, the water front along the 24-km Kondaveeti Vaagu should be developed, he said.
CMO nearing completion
On progress of works in the Velagapudi Secretariat, the CRDA officials said the interior works of the Chief Minister’s Office were nearing completion.
Asking the officials to complete the remaining work at the earliest, Mr. Naidu said that he would work from Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi, from Wednesday next.
He directs CRDA officials to commence work on Sakamuru reservoir immediately
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor