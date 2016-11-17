CM to work from Velagapudi from Wednesday next

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials of the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to commence construction work on the Sakamuru reservoir in the capital region immediately. The reservoir should be completed by June next, he said while addressing a review meeting on Amaravati here on Wednesday.

Water front park

It should be the world’s best reservoir with a water front park. To achieve this, the officials would have to study the best parks in the world.

The saplings available at Kadiyam nurseries could be considered to raise the front garden at the reservoir.

Medicinal plants

The plants selected for that garden should have medicinal values.

This apart, the water front along the 24-km Kondaveeti Vaagu should be developed, he said.

CMO nearing completion

On progress of works in the Velagapudi Secretariat, the CRDA officials said the interior works of the Chief Minister’s Office were nearing completion.

Asking the officials to complete the remaining work at the earliest, Mr. Naidu said that he would work from Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi, from Wednesday next.

