CM to visit Delhi on Nov. 10 and 11

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit New Delhi yet another time on November 10 and 11 to take up with the Centre all the pending issues from extending legal cover to the special package to expediting release of funds for the Polavaram project. He will also take part in the two-day Education Summit being organised by FICCI.

The visit is essentially to take part in the Summit but Mr. Naidu is using the opportunity to meet at least the Finance, Commerce, Water Resources and Urban Development Ministers. With Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, he is expected to press for legal status to the package announced by him recently while with Water Resource Minister Uma Bharathi, he will take up NABARD funding for Polavaram. The Chief Minister will discuss with Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitaraman his Government’s proposal to host an industrial summit in Visakhapatnam for the second time. Capital construction project, metro rail projects and other urban development issues will be discussed with Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

At a foundation laying ceremony recently, the Union Minister assured that metro rail from Vijayawada to Amaravati would be sanctioned.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Naidu said, “I will meet a few Ministers to discuss the pending projects and proposals with the Centre.” The State government has asked all departments to send the status report of the proposals and funds pending with the Centre. The visit assumes significance in the wake of the recent visit of Mr. Jaitley. Sources said he may also try to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the Education Summit, he will deliver keynote address on education-industry synergy. Vice-chancellors of various universities from across the country are participating in it. The Chief Minister was supposed to visit Delhi two days ago. The tour, however, was put on hold.