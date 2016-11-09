CM to inaugurate school today

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will address a public gathering at Jakkampudi housing colony on Wednesday.

According to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials, Mr. Naidu will inaugurate the Municipal High School, community hall and health centre built on the premises of the housing colony established under the Basic Services to the Urban Poor (BSUP), one of the sub-missions of Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). The inauguration is scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by public meeting in the colony.