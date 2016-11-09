CM to inaugurate school today

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will address a public gathering at Jakkampudi housing colony on Wednesday.
According to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials, Mr. Naidu will inaugurate the Municipal High School, community hall and health centre built on the premises of the housing colony established under the Basic Services to the Urban Poor (BSUP), one of the sub-missions of Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). The inauguration is scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by public meeting in the colony.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor