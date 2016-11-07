Vijayawada

CM to inaugurate AP Science Congress today

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the Andhra Pradesh Science Congress (APSC-2016) at the P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science here on Monday.

It will start at 10 a.m.

The three-day event is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Academy of Sciences (APAS) in association with Acharya Nagarjuna University, Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences and Krishna University, said event organising secretary M.V. Basaveswara Rao.

Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Kamineni Srinivas, Kollu Ravindra, Vice-chancellors T. Ravi Raju, A. Rajendra Prasad and S. Ramakrishna Rao and officials from Higher Education, Technical and Collegiate Education, Medical and Health Departments and APAS president Prof. B.L. Deekshitulu will participate in the programme.

Scientists and research scholars from various reputed universities and institutes will deliver lectures and give powerpoint presentations on different topics, according to Mr. Basaveswara Rao.

