CM greets people

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended Sankranti festival greetings to the people of India and in particular to those in Andhra Pradesh. In his message, Mr. Naidu hoped that the festival would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to one and all.

“I convey my hearty greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Sankranti which is being celebrated in various forms across the nation. I wish that the farming community have a bountiful harvest. Let this festival bind all sections of the society together with the spirit of love, compassion and joy,” said the Chief Minister.