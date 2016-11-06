CM gives Rs. 10 lakh cheque to injured NSG member

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday presented a cheque for Rs. 10 lakh to K. Sriramulu, a member of the bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guards, who was seriously injured when an explosive being defused by him went off at Pathankot in Punjab.

Mr. Naidu gave the cheque to Mr. Sriramulu at his residence at Undavalli in Guntur district and instructed the officials concerned to identify a suitable house site. Mr. Sriramulu, a native of Voni Agraharam in Vangara Mandal of Srikakulam district, was defusing a bomb that was recovered from the place of a shoot-out with terrorists at Pathankot in January last.

The bomb exploded during the process of disposal and Mr. Sriramulu suffered splinter injuries. Well after recovering from coma, he still has iron fragments inside his body as they could not be removed due to the risk of post-operative complications.