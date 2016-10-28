CM for relaxation of Nabard’s RIDF rules

The State government is contemplating writing to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) urging it to relax the norms relating to Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

When Nabard Chief General Manager V.V.V. Satyanarayana met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Thursday, the latter said the government was taking up developmental works in a big way. A lot of infrastructure works such as construction of cement roads in the rural areas and water supply schemes were taken up. The government was integrating all financial resources to ensure that the funds had been utilised optimally. At this juncture, it was necessary for convergence of funds.

Relaxation in the RIDF norms would be of immense use to the government in achieving 100 per cent result, he said adding the government would write to the Nabard management in this regard.