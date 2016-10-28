Vijayawada

CM calls for new sports policy

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need to formulate the new sports policy to promote sports in every constituency in the State.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed the draft policy on sports here on Thursday, said sports development centres should come up in every constituency.

People of all ages should be trained at the proposed centres.

The objective of the sports policy and sports bodies should be that Andhra Pradesh stood among the top three slots competitions in the country. The sports centres could be developed on public private partnership model.

The students who were excelling in the sports should be given weightage in annual examinations. Stating that AP was place for many rural sports, the Chief Minister said efforts should be encouraged at international level. International Kabadi and kho kho competitions could be organised, he said.

Sports Minister K. Atchannaidu, SAAP chairman P.R. Mohan, MD Rekha Rani and others were present.

