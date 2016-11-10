CM calls for analysis of disease profiles

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called upon students of medicine and other related branches to study the disease profile of clusters of 5,000 population each and suggest effective ways to prevent various diseases. He reminded the people of the dangers of sedentary lifestyle and the growing menace of stress-induced disorders.

Addressing Swasthya Vidya Vahini, a programme organised by the Medical and Health Department here on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said while the government grappled with the treatment of communicable diseases, people remained oblivious to the need to stay fit and healthy. The disease burden on the exchequer continued to be high in the form of expenditure entailed by lifestyle disorders.

Asserting that the poor outcomes of disease control and management were due to failure of medical administration, Mr. Naidu said greater private participation in public health would raise the health care standards on the back of a facilitative role played by the government.