CITU criticises toursim policy of State govt.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) secretary Gaffoor on Wednesday that the decision by the State government to allot public space to private players in the name of building city tourism councils at Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram was paving the way for corruption.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the government in its recent GO had expressed its desire to build city tourism councils. “The tourism police is nothing but a platform to privatise the works,” he added. He decried the decision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to handover 39 projects of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to the private parties. “The government should strengthen the hands of the corporation by allotting the works to APTDC instead of private parties,” he pointed out.