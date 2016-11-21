Business incubator in city to promote entrepreneurship

After ushering in a revolution in entertainment sector by introducing mini plexes under the banner of ‘Y’ Screens in the State Road Transport Corporation’s Pandit Nehru Bus Station, the city-based APIMS on Sunday disclosed its grand business model that was designed to generate employment, especially to the rural youth.

Speaking after inauguration of the ‘Y’ Screen corporate office and a ‘Y’ Square Business incubator, the only private incubator in Andhra Pradesh, firm’s chairman Y.V. Ratna Kumar said a lot of planning and hard work had gone into this project that had attracted aspiring entrepreneurs from far and wide.

“We have tie-ups with many offshore corporate giants for the right kind of guidance and support to the budding entrepreneurs. The Centre has been set up in line with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s plan to make Andhra Pradesh a leading destination in business as well as other sectors,” he said.

Sharing details of his business model, he said Y Screen Trade Development Centres (Y STDs) were being set up. These centres would include mini cinema theatres (Y Screen), MeeSeva centres, food courts, cyber cafes, help centres and incubation front office besides a few other facilities.

Agriculture Minister P. Pulla Rao inaugurated the Centre while Irrigation Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao graced the occasion. Other participants included Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), MLAs Bonda Uma,

Gadde Rammohan Rao and Krishna Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gadde Anuradha.