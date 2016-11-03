Bring down poverty levels in urban areas by 2019, says CM

The State government has set a deadline of 2019 to bring down the poverty levels in urban areas. The government has plans to extend help to increase the income of four lakh ‘low income group’ families in urban areas in the State.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during a review meeting on municipal administration and urban development on Wednesday, said the government had set a target that the low income group families’ annual income would increase by Rs. 60,000 per annum. The total additional income generated would be Rs. 2,400 crore in a year. The government would launch income generation activities.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they were focussing on skill development of youth in low income groups. As many as 35,896 youth were trained during 2015-16. Of this, 29,672 youth got jobs. The target set for 2016-17 is to train 35,600 people As many as 43 city livelihood centres have been established offering 310 services to improve livelihood opportunities for the urban poor. The city livelihood centres cover 1,577 members, the officials said.

Foundation course were being offered to 34,156 students from 6th to 10th standards of municipal high schools. The foundation courses were aimed at providing sensitive support to children to poorest of the poor families. It would also help them in competing with the students from corporate schools and also develop their overall personality, the officials said.

Unauthorised constructions

The Chief Minister asserted that the government would not tolerate unauthorised constructions. Buildings constructed without proper permissions or have come up in violation of laws should be brought down immediately. The buildings, which got permissions through online and were in violation of rules, should be demolished immediately, he said. Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana and Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra were among others present.