Bike enthusiasts cruise through 15 tourist spots

Two biking enthusiasts, 12 hours and 15 tourist places. Radha Krishna Pallapotu and Raja Somisetti, members of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI), Vijayawada, embarked on a biking expedition on Sunday and covered 15 tourist spots around Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh in a span of 12 hours.

The 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. adventurous ride covered Hamsaladeevi (Sagara Sangamam), Puligadda aqueduct, Challapalli fort, Mopidevi Subrahmanyaswamy temple, Kolleru boat sanctuary (in a boat ride), Bhavani Island, Kondapalli fort, Ferry (Sangamam ghat), Amaralingeswar temple in Amaravati, Dhyana Buddha statue, Undavalli caves, Prakasam barrage, Kanakadurga Temple, Gandhi Hill and Bapu museum in the city “Motorcycling is cool, fast and gives you a rush. There is a sense of self-sufficiency and independence that comes from the simple act of getting on a bike and twisting the throttle. When the duo expressed their desire to go around over a dozen places in a span of 12 hours, we thought it would be a sort of record in itself. We are happy that the two could achieve what they had set out for,” said Nandam Vishnuvardhan, secretary YHAI, Vijayawada.