Vijayawada

Bike enthusiasts cruise through 15 tourist spots

Bike enthusiasts P. Radhakrishna and Raja Somisetti on an expedition.— Photo: By Arrangement

Bike enthusiasts P. Radhakrishna and Raja Somisetti on an expedition.— Photo: By Arrangement  

Two biking enthusiasts, 12 hours and 15 tourist places. Radha Krishna Pallapotu and Raja Somisetti, members of the Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI), Vijayawada, embarked on a biking expedition on Sunday and covered 15 tourist spots around Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh in a span of 12 hours.

The 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. adventurous ride covered Hamsaladeevi (Sagara Sangamam), Puligadda aqueduct, Challapalli fort, Mopidevi Subrahmanyaswamy temple, Kolleru boat sanctuary (in a boat ride), Bhavani Island, Kondapalli fort, Ferry (Sangamam ghat), Amaralingeswar temple in Amaravati, Dhyana Buddha statue, Undavalli caves, Prakasam barrage, Kanakadurga Temple, Gandhi Hill and Bapu museum in the city “Motorcycling is cool, fast and gives you a rush. There is a sense of self-sufficiency and independence that comes from the simple act of getting on a bike and twisting the throttle. When the duo expressed their desire to go around over a dozen places in a span of 12 hours, we thought it would be a sort of record in itself. We are happy that the two could achieve what they had set out for,” said Nandam Vishnuvardhan, secretary YHAI, Vijayawada.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 22, 2020 10:16:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Bike-enthusiasts-cruise-through-15-tourist-spots/article16080301.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY