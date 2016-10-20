Bandh to be observed in Singh Nagar on Oct. 22

All political parties on Wednesday gave a bandh call to be observed in Ajith Singh Nagar area on October 22 demanding permanent solution for dumping yard which has been haunting the residents.

Taking part in a roundtable conference to discuss the future course of action, CPI city secretary D. Shankar, CPI(M) leader D. Vishnu Vardhan, Congress city president M. Vishnu, , YSRC leader B. Janareddy, BJP leader Jonnavithula Rama Krishna and others stressed the need for mounting pressure on the government for a permanent solution to the problem.