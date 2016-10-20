Vijayawada

Bandh to be observed in Singh Nagar on Oct. 22

All political parties on Wednesday gave a bandh call to be observed in Ajith Singh Nagar area on October 22 demanding permanent solution for dumping yard which has been haunting the residents.

Taking part in a roundtable conference to discuss the future course of action, CPI city secretary D. Shankar, CPI(M) leader D. Vishnu Vardhan, Congress city president M. Vishnu, , YSRC leader B. Janareddy, BJP leader Jonnavithula Rama Krishna and others stressed the need for mounting pressure on the government for a permanent solution to the problem.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 16, 2020 8:43:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Bandh-to-be-observed-in-Singh-Nagar-on-Oct.-22/article16076491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY