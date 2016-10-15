Bakery chain ‘Just Bake’ comes to city

: Just Bake, a chain of cake house in South India, launched a new branch on Tikkle Road here on Friday.

This is the 150th store of Just Bake which will offer its signature flavours in fabulous shapes to wow the customers.

“We want to reach out to customers in every nook and cranny of this city and for that, we have pressed into service a mobile food truck laden with sinfully delicious cakes and other confectionaries which will be made available in all localities,” said Rami Reddy, Managing Director of Just Bake.

Mr. Rami Reddy also expressed his desire to participate in the ongoing Amaravati Shopping Festival.

The food truck was formally launched by Gauthami Sankar and Siddhanth Sawkar, the couple which inspired the feel good Telugu film Pelli Chupulu .

Besides a range of special cakes, the new outlet offers a wide range of desserts and savouries at the store. Cake flavours and pastries like German Divinity and Fruit of the Forest are to die for. There are over 20 unique mini desserts like red velvet cake, tiramisu and baked cheese cake among others.

Evening snacks

Evening snack items like pizza, burgers, puffs, spicy bites and a wide range of cookies are also available.

Gauthami and Siddhanth, the ambassadors of the Just Bake food truck, said association with the cake house was a fascinating experience.

Just Bake has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records in 2012 and the Limca Book of Records for creating the largest ‘chocolate jungle.’