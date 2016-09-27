BCCI experts conduct workshop on anti-doping

Two experts from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — Dheeraj Malhotra and Abhijit Salve — conducted a workshop on anti-doping and anti-corruption for all the Andhra Cricket Association teams, including the Ranji team, at ACA Central Academy at Mangalagiri on Monday.

ACA General Manager Kinjal Suratwala said the workshop was held to enlighten players on these two important aspects of the game.

“This educational workshop, which is an annual feature, is taken up by BCCI to educate players on banned substance and how to protect from dubious people”.

“Many cricketers are unaware of several banned substances, and they consume it without knowledge while working–out in training camps. This workshop will throw light on such performance enhancing drugs which are banned.”

Coaching camp

Mr. Suratwala said that the Ranji team would proceed to Vizianagaram for a week-long coaching camp before leaving for Bhubaneswar to play its first match against Himachal Pradesh on October 6.

He also said that Andhra’s new captain Hanuma Vihari was gelling well with the players and had spent good amount of time training at Mangalagiri indoor stadium.

Mr. Suratwala said that the reserve players would be training in batches at Mangalagiri under the watchful eyes of Ch. Krishna Rao, NCA Level III coach, so that they would be ready to replace any injured player in the playing eleven. “We have to play nine matches at different natural venues for the Ranji format. In case of the main players getting hurt they will be fit enough to replace them.”

Commenting on former ACA Director M.S.K. Prasad’s elevation as the chairman of the National senior selection committee of BCCI, he said the achievement would be an inspiration for many players.