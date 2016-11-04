BC commission’s north coastal tour from Nov. 7

The A.P. Commission for Backward Classes will be touring north coastal Andhra from November 7, according to commission Secretary A. Krishna Mohan.

The commission will tour Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts to elicit opinion and suggestions, and receive representations from people on inclusion of castes and change of groups in the BC list. The commission will tour Srikakulam on November 7 and Vizianagaram on November 10. It will visit Visakhapatnam on November 14. For details, visithttp://www.ap.gov.in/notifications no.9.