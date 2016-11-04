Vijayawada

BC commission’s north coastal tour from Nov. 7

The A.P. Commission for Backward Classes will be touring north coastal Andhra from November 7, according to commission Secretary A. Krishna Mohan.

The commission will tour Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts to elicit opinion and suggestions, and receive representations from people on inclusion of castes and change of groups in the BC list. The commission will tour Srikakulam on November 7 and Vizianagaram on November 10. It will visit Visakhapatnam on November 14. For details, visithttp://www.ap.gov.in/notifications no.9.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 2:58:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/BC-commission%E2%80%99s-north-coastal-tour-from-Nov.-7/article16436505.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY